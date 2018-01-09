Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Sell For 699 Yuan?

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch a new device in the Redmi 5 series — the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Contrary to previous reports, it almost seems like the Redmi Note 5 smartphone is coming given. However, the company has not yet confirmed anything.

After the phone’s render, the pricing information of the device has now surfaced online. The phone was mentioned among the list of prizes for a contest that the company is hosting on its China MIUI forum. In that forum post, the price of the Redmi Note 5 has been listed at 699 Yuan (approximately $107).

This could mean that the Redmi Note 5, which is expected to make its debut soon, could start at a price of 699 Yuan and go up based on the memory configuration. Notably, this is the first time the Redmi Note 5 smartphone has been mentioned. However, there’s a possibility that this could be a typographical error and the company intended to write Note 5A, which is also priced at 699 Yuan.

Recently, a new render of the phone surfaced online with few differences compared to the earlier image. The new leak shows the phone’s full-screen display surrounded by very thin bezels, much thinner than what we saw on the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

The bottom bezel on the phone is even thinner than that of the Mi MIX 2. Thus, the front-facing camera sensor sits on the top bezel along with the speaker. On the back, there is a dual camera sensor stacked vertically and a fingerprint sensor. It this design turns out to be legit, then the Redmi Note 5 will be amongst the mid-range phone with the highest screen-to-body ratio.

According to the previous leaks, the phone is expected to feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s yet announced Snapdragon 632 processor along with 4GB RAM.

There has been no confirmation that the Redmi Note 5 will be released. And so far, everything that we have seen has been just been unconfirmed leaks and rumours. So take all the information related to the Redmi Note 5 with a pinch of salt.