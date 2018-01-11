Meizu mBlu S6 Video Leaks Showcasing On-Screen Buttons & Possibly New Unlock Pattern

Meizu is expected to launch a new mBlu S6 smartphone on January 17 and already, invitations have already been sent out in that regard. The Meizu mBlu S6 or M6s is expected to feature a full-screen design with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The renders of the m6s are already in the public domain via leaks and recently, its TENAA certification. So, we already know the design we expect to see on the M6S and that design will be one without the trademark mBack button which is traditionally on all Meizu smartphone.

The mBack button functions as a navigational button as well as the fingerprint unlock button and also wakes up the device. So, in the absence of a front home button and a rear-mounted sensor on the device, the device has been shown to pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A video of a working Meizu M6s has leaked online showing its navigation button and perhaps, a new unlock pattern! The video is a short clip, with the full-screen smartphone being operated by a user. The device uses onscreen navigation button which we believe can be docked and undocked at will. The user seems to just tap the onscreen home button and then tap the area around the bottom bezel and the device was woken up. We can’t say if this also unlocks the device when it is set to fingerprint unlock.

The Meizu mBlu S6 or M6S is expected to feature a large 5.7-inch 18:9 display with 1440 x 720p (HD+) resolution. The back features the U-shaped antenna band design while at the rear is the mblu logo, which confirms that the S6 will be the first mblu branded smartphone to be released by the company. The volume rocker buttons are located on the left side of the device while at the right side, you’ll find a power button and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The M6S will be fired up by an hexa-core Exynos 7872 (4 x A53 + 2 x A73) chip with Mali-G71 GPU powering the graphics. The processor is paired with a 3GB RAM and the device has 32GB of storage. In addition, there is a 3000mAh battery with 9V / 2A 18W fast charging support. We’ll have to wait until the device is launched to get more details. Meanwhile, you can watch the leaked Meizu M6S video from here.

