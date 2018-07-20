Buy MSI GL62M 7REX – 1252 Gaming Laptop For Just $849.99 On GearBest

If you love playing games but aren’t willing to spend a lot of money a high-end gaming laptop, we got good news for you. The power-packed GL62M 7REX – 1252 gaming laptop is currently up for grabs at a heavily discounted price on GearBest.

The MSI GL62M 7REX – 1252 would normally set you back a pretty penny on online stores but much to the relief of cost-conscious avid gamers, the Chinese online store is doling out a considerable 38% discount on the coveted gaming laptop. As a result, you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $849.99.

This is a significant drop in the laptop’s original asking price, considering it boasts an array of awe-inspiring specs and features. The feature-laden GL62M 7REX – 1252 gaming laptop sports a big 15.6-inch FHD LED display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.



Moreover, the device packs a powerful Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad Core 2.8GHz, up to 3.7GHz processor and an equally robust NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti GDDR5 Graphics GPU, under the hood. This discount is valid for the black-tinted 1TB HDD version of the GL62M 7REX – 1252 gaming laptop.

The MSI-branded laptop offers 8GB of DDR4 of RAM that enables advanced multitasking. It helps to run your games and video-editing applications easily. The laptop’s 1TB HDD storage capacity, on the other hand, provides ample room for your favorite pictures, videos, music and other documents.

Furthermore, the GL62M 7REX – 1252 gaming laptop houses a 720P front camera that lets you capture memorable moments or simply chat with friends. The device comes with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless Internet that lets you connect to wireless networks that’s within your range.

In order to check out the full specification and take advantage of the discount, you can head straight to this link. It’s worth noting that the Flash Sale price will be valid only for the remaining 98 pieces for 6 days.

