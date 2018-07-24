Buy Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version Smart Watch For Only $55.99 On GearBest

Huami took the wearable realm by storm with the Amazfit Bip. The budget smartwatch is the newest addition to the Xiaomi sub brand’s portfolio of awe-inspiring wearables. More importantly, it is currently up for grabs at an even lowered price on GearBest.

Much to the delight of fitness-conscious people who are on a tight budget, the Chinese online store is doling out a noteworthy 20% off on the Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip. As a result, the lite version smartwatch can now be yours at a dropped price of just $55.99.

With a record-breaking battery life of up to 30 days with normal use and up to 45 days with minimal notifications, the Amazfit Bip is quite an irresistible smartwatch at this heavily discounted price. Moreover, the Bip is super lightweight and comfortable to wear on a daily basis, and even during outdoor activities like sports.

Bearing a more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch, the Bip dons a square shape which is further enhanced with rounded corners. On top of that, it’s got a comparable curved glass that glimmers around the bezels. There’s a crown placed on the right side; however, it’s merely a button and doesn’t spin.



Furthermore, the Bip can receive notifications for apps as well as for calls, messages, and emails on the color touch display. The device can perform a myriad of other activities such as tracking your runs, cycling and more with mapped routes, showing accurate stats and heart rate zones.

The Amazfit Bip adopts state-of-the-art technology to deliver features such as a barometer, compass, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and 3-axis accelerometer. Its always-on display offers an at-a-glance view for various information such as date, weather, time, steps, sports stats and lots more.

If you’re interested in checking out the full specification and take advantage of the discount before it ends, just head straight to this link. It is worth noting that there were only 9 pieces left for the Flash Sale price, and the promo is slated to end in just 5 days.

Get 20% Off On The Amazfit Bip Smartwatch On GearBest