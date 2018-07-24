OPPO may launch full screen selfie phone with second screen, suggests new patent

According to OPPO, the recently unveiled Find X flagship phone’s massive display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent. The handset is equipped with advanced features like 3D facial scanning and pop-up camera setup. The recent patent filings of the company suggest that it plans to launch new smartphones with innovative design and features in the near future. For instance, it had recently applied multiple patents for foldable smartphones. Also, the Chinese manufacturer has recently received patent approval for a new selfie-centric smartphone at World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

As it can be seen below, the new patent reveals that the smartphone features a full screen design. The front camera is absent, and the screen is surrounded with ultra-slim bezels. This suggests that the smartphone will be offering an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The backside of the handset is interesting as it features a dual camera setup as well as a secondary touchscreen display. This may not feature a fingerprint scanner, or it could be embedded under the main display.

Scenes that are captured by the camera are visible on the second screen. The additional display will give access to some camera features such as night mode, continuous video recording, self-timer apart from regular photo and video shooting.

The main display can show the same content on the front. There is an icon which allow users to conveniently switch to the second display. OPPO may either use an LCD or an OLED screen on the phone. There is a possibility that the company may opt for a flexible panel so that the edges can neatly curve into the edge of the phone.

The second display is placed on the upper half of the rear panel in such a way that the user can hold the smartphone comfortably without touching the screen. The above image shows the OPPO has considered different positions for the dual rear cameras. The patent filing reveals that it is a dust-resistant and waterproof smartphone. OPPO had filed this patent in September last year and it was published by WIPO on July 12.

Read More: Oppo F9 and F9 Pro clinch Bluetooth certification, may launch in August

There is no confirmation on whether OPPO will be soon launching a smartphone with such a design. The above patent seems to be a very suitable design for OPPO’s selfie expert series of smartphones.

(source|via)