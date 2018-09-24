Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL official pictures and key details leaked

On Oct. 9, Google will be announcing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Today, popular tipster Roland Quandt has shared official pictures of the black and white variants of the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. He has also shared some key information on the specs of both smartphones.

The Google Pixel 3 XL images reveal that it will be housing a large notch that will accommodate a pair of selfie cameras, one of the front-facing speakers and proximity and ambient sensors. A recent report has claimed that the dual selfie camera setup present inside the notch will comprise of an auto-focus enabled 8-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary fixed-focus 8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Quandt claims that the model number of the Google Pixel 3 XL is G013C and it features a 6.2-inch screen that supports QHD+ resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. It is significantly bigger than the 5.5-inch screen of the Pixel that has a model number of G013A. The Pixel 3 features large bezels above and below the display. The upper bezel of the Pixel 3 also features the same 8-megapixel dual selfie camera, one of the front-mounted speakers and other sensors. The bottom bezels of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature the second front-facing speaker.

The upper display corners of the Google Pixel 3 XL have been rounded with a larger radius compared to the bottom. On the other side, the display corners of the Pixel 3 have the radius at the top and bottom.

As far as internals are concerned, the Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4 GB of RAM are tipped to power both phones. Both smartphones may feature an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. However, rumors also hint on the existence of 128 GB storage models for both handsets. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will deliver Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box experience.

Various smartphone manufactures are offering two or three rear cameras, but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be coming with single rear camera. The computational photography technology will allow the Pixel 3 series to rival with dual and triple rear camera smartphones. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will come with glass rear with two-tone design and a metallic frame. There is no fresh information on the pricing of the Pixel 3 duo. Previous reports have claimed that Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be respectively priced at $649 and $749.

