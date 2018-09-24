Xiaomi slashes Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB) down to ¥999 (~$145) for a limited time

The Mi Max 3 is the latest smartphone in Xiaomi‘s big-screen Max series. It has a large 6.9” display, dual cameras, and packs a big 5,500mAh battery. It also has a starting price of ¥1,699 (~$248). If you don’t want to shell out that amount of money but still want a phone with a big-screen, you may want to grab this limited time deal for the older Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Mi Max 2 down to ¥999 (~$146) for a limited time. It isn’t a bad deal but it is only available in Gold. You also get a free screen protector and a ¥100 (~$15) phone call voucher.

The Mi Max 2 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 display. Unlike the Mi Max 3, it has thick bezels around the display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price slashed by 100 Yuan (~$15) ahead of the global launch

On the back of the phone is a single 12MP f/2.2 camera and above the display is a 5MP f/2.0 camera. The Mi Max 2 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5,300mAh battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

If you are not bothered by the older specs, ¥999 is a good price when compared to its original launch price of ¥1699 (§248). Just head to the official Mi online store and grab a unit.

(Source, Via)