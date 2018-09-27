Get Up To 60% Off On High-End Laptops And Other Accessories On Banggood



If you’re in the market for a cost-effective laptop, it would interest you to know that you can now get up to 60% off on a wide selection of high-end laptops on Banggood. Let us check out more details.

Dubbed as ‘Thinner&Faster&Stronger,’ the recently kicked-off promotion has been split into multiple categories in a bid to simplify the search process. The categories include New Product, Laptop Accessory Area, and XiaoMi Family.

You have a chance to get Xiaomi’s gaming notebook at the bottom price and win accessories for your notebook by following Banggood’s official Facebook account and guessing the promo prize on Xiaomi’s gaming notebook. Three lucky winners will be declared on October 3rd.

The ‘New Product’ section features the XiaoMi Gaming Laptop that usually sells for $1599.99, but is currently available at a lowered price of just $1397.84. Powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H, Hexa-Core, 4.1GHzmax processor, this Xiaomi-branded gaming laptop delivers ample power to fuels casual games and enables you to multitask.



The ‘Laptop accessory area’ has been further divided into the Accessories and Chargers & Adapters sub-categories. Each division is crammed with heavily discounted items like the Xiaomi WPC01ZM 10W MAX Quick Charge Qi Wireless Charger and the Xiaomi Hybrid Dual Drivers Wired Control earphone headphone.

Similarly, the ‘XiaoMi Family’ segment has been separated into two sections including ‘3 C’ and ‘More’. You can find a myriad of miscellaneous items under the 3 C segment, while the other sub-category features popular items like the Xiaomi MiJia Car DVR and the ROIDMI 3S BFQ04RM Dual USB Bluetooth Music Car Charger.

Banggood is offering additional discounts on some of the items included in the aforesaid category in the form of coupon codes. You can follow this link in order to check out the rest of the products and take advantage of the discount before it comes to an end.

Get Big Discounts On Top-Branded Laptops