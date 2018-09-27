Xiaomi Smarter Living event in Bengaluru Today: Watch livestream and know details

Today, there are two significant events taking place in India, first is the launch event of Realme 2 Pro, and the other is the Xiaomi Smart Living event in Bengaluru. Xiaomi is hosting the Xiaomi Smarter Living event today with the expected launch of various new devices. We are expecting devices such as the new Mi TV model, Mi Band 3, an air purifier and a smart camera. The Xiaomi Smarter living event will start at 12 pm, on September 27.

Xiaomi Smarter Livin Event: Expectations and how to watch it online

The Chinese electronics maker will live stream the whole event on its official website. You can watch the live stream from here, starting at 12 pm in the noon. Currently, there’s no YouTube live stream link available.

At the event, Xiaomi is set to announce the new model of Mi TV with improved functions and new features. It will carry more advanced features than its predecessor, Mi TV, launched last year.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will also make its official entry in India via Amazon India. Mi band 3 carries 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display with an improved heart-rate sensor and a new triaxial acceleration sensor. Its official teaser is live on the Amazon’s website with a “Notify Me” button. In China, Mi Band 3 is available for 169 Yuan (Rs. 1,800) while the NFC-enabled version is on sale for 199 Yuan (Rs 2,100).

There are few other products such as Mi Air purifier and a location-tracking GPS device which will also launch at an event.

Make sure to check the live stream at 12 pm via the official website of Xiaomi India.

What are you expecting from the Xaomi Smarter Living Event? Share your thoughts via the comemnts below.