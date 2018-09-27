Realme 2 Pro specs rumours roundup: Know its specs, design and pricing (Live Stream Link)

Various Chinese companies Huawei, Redmi and Meizu, have seen success with their sub-brands Honor, Redmi, and Blue Charm. Now, Oppo is also on the same boat with its new sub-brand, Realme. Already, Oppo has launched Realme 1, Realme 2 under its Realme brand at an affordable price. Today, its the official launch of the Realme 2 Pro at an event in New Delhi. Oppo will take off the wraps from the Realme 2 Pro with mid-level specs including Snapdragon 660 SoC onboard.

There are plenty of rumors and leaks that had leaked in the past few weeks. The leaks have allowed us to look into the design, know about its specs and pricing details before its official launch. Let’s have Realme 2 Pro specs rumor round:

Display and Design

Realme 2 Pro has appeared on Geekbench, giving us a glimpse of some specs of the device. As per the benchmark, Realme 2 Pro will carry a 6.2-inch HD+ display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a display notch. It may carry IPS LCD display of Oppo F9 Pro with Full HD+ resolution. There will be a waterdrop notch on the top for the front camera and some other sensors. It will have more than 90% screen-to-body ratio without an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Realme 2 Pro will feature a dual horizontal shooter on the backside of the device. As like of Realme 2, it will carry a fingerprint sensor on the rear side as revealed in an interview of famous YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary of Realme CEO Madhav Sheth.

Its backside looks similar to Realme 2 having the same camera setup and fingerprint sensor. While there’s a little change on the front side due to the new waterdrop notch display. Overall, it looks somewhat familiar to Realme 2 Pro, with some significant changes.

This time, Oppo might make Realme 2 Pro available in the offline stores as the company was in talks with some offline retailers and distributors.

Realme 2 Specs:

Realme 2 Pro will be a mid-level device having Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC onboard. There will be a 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant. It will come with Android 8.1 Oreo with its custom ColorOS ROM. In-camera department, there will be a dual rear camera and a single front camera in its beautiful waterdrop notch. Currently, the screen size, full camera configuration and pricing details are unknown.

Realme 2 Pro pricing and live stream:

The Realme 2 pricing details are not available, but it will be expensive than the Realme 2 which is available for Rs 8,990 with 32GB storage and 64GB available for Rs 10,999 in India. As per assumptions, it will be priced at around Rs 15,999 for 64GB internal storage variant, while the 128GB storage variant might be available for Rs 18,999. You can watch the live stream of the live Realme 2 pro launch event via YouTUbe at 12:30 pm in India.

What do you expect from Realme 2 Pro? Also, share your thoughts about its price via the comments form below.