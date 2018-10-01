Giveaway – Win a Pergear Hohem iSteady Pro 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Gizmochina along with Pergear is conducting 1 unit Pergear Hohem iSteady Pro as giveaway gift to a lucky reader. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing gift.

Pergear Hohem iSteady Pro is a great handheld gimbal with 360 degree roll axis horizontal follow without limit. It is easy to generate a full 360 degree panorama as the 640 degree widely pan angle. The iSteady Pro carries support two-way charging and can run for 12 hours in a row. With the comprehensive the Hohem Gimset App, you can click for firmware upgrade and 6-side online calibration. Through the APP, you can customize setting on roll angle, fine-tune parameters, max speed follow, motors torque set, dead area follow, joystick direction set etc.

The Pergear Hohem iSteady Pro comes with perfect compatibility. Hohem Isteady Pro works the GoPro Hero 6/5/4/3+/3, the Yi 4K, the AEE, the Sony RX0, and the SJCAM. It should also work with other models of similar size and weight. The Hohem Gimset APP is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can click here to get more information about VKWORLD K1 Smartphone.

