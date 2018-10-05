OnePlus 6T leaked protective cases reaffirm its design

The momentum around the OnePlus 6T is building even though OnePlus is yet to disclose officially the launch date for the device. The design of the flagship has appeared in several leaks including those of the OP6T casing. The renders of a new set of casing has once again appeared. The casing were leaked by Mobile Fun who listed the OnePlus 6 casing on its website. The cases come with the Olixar brand.

The cases doesn’t really add anything new to what we know about the device but they remind us of the beauty the OP6T would be. The renders also reiterate all what we’ve scooped from previous leaks and rumors. One of such is the water drop notch and the absence of a rear fingerprint sensor. Of course, it is already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with a in-display fingerprint sensor.

Read Also: OnePlus 6T promotional video once again teases the in- fingerprint reader

The OnePlus 6T will also feature a dual camera setup at the rear just like its predecessor. Unfortunately, there won’t be a 3.5mm audio jack onboard the device. The flagship is also expected to pack a Snapdragon 845 chipset and have up to 8GB of RAM on its topmost variant.

(source)