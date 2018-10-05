Lenovo schedules a launch event in India on October 16

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Lenovo has scheduled a phone launch event in India on 16th October where the company is expected to launch the Lenovo K8 and K8 Plus. Both the smartphones were launched in September last year.

Lenovo’s press invite shows a smartphone with a metal frame and rounded corners but there’s no information about the phone’s features and specifications.

The company is calling its K-series Note smartphones as “Killer Note”. The upcoming phone could be the successor of the Lenovo K8 Note launched in India in August last year. There’s also a possibility that the phone could be the rebranded version of Lenovo Z5 or a completely new phone.

The Lenovo K8 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display that supports 178-degree viewing angles and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P25 chipset with 3GB of RAM.

It comes with a 13-megapixel Purecell Plus primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The dual camera sensors can be used to shoot photos with bokeh effect. On the front side, it is fitted with an 8-megapixel 84-degree wide-angle camera lens with Pro mode and Beautify mode. Running on Android, the phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Z5, which was launched earlier this year, features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display and is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.

As for the photography, there’s a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back side, and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with beauty mode. Running on Android OS-based ZUI 4.0, the phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.

To know for sure what’s up the company’s sleeve for the October 16th launch event, we’ll have to wait for a couple of weeks, until the company officially launches the new phone in India.