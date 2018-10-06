Buy BlitzWolf-Branded Products At Heavily Discounted Price On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

BlitzWolf has a reputation for manufacturing a wide range of awe-inspiring products including Power3S Smart Chargers, Ultimate Monopods, MFI Certified Charging Cables and lots more. In a bid to ensure you enjoy your dream of life, the tech company is now offering some of its well-received products at a heavily discounted price on Banggood.

Aside from shedding light on these discounts, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without wasting more time, let’s delve straight into the details.

BlitzWolf BW-TC14 3A USB Type-C Charging Data Cable



The BW-TC14 not only fast charges your device, but it also enables a secure transfer of your files. While it is stronger and more flexible than standard cables, the BW-TC14 doesn’t come cheap. In fact, this BlitzWolf branded Type-C charging data cable would normally set you back $5.29.

Thankfully, you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $3.09 on Banggood. In addition to taking advantage of this 42% discount, you can use coupon code 25TC14 to get $3.29 off when you buy 4 pieces.

In other words, you pay only for 3 pieces and the get the fourth pieces absolutely free. In order to avail this discount, just follow this link.

BlitzWolf BW-MC13 Micro USB Charging Data Cable



Likewise, you can get a 7% off on the BW-MC13 Micro USB charging data cable that usually sells for $2.89. As a result, you can now buy the BW-MC13 at a lowered price of just $2.69 on Banggood, the popular Chinese online store that warrants the best bang for your buck.

If your minimum order quantity is 4, you can use coupon code 25MC13 to save an extra $2.89 at the time of checking out. You end up paying only for 3 pieces and get one free, thanks to the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link if you’re interested in receiving this discount before the promo ends.

BlitzWolf BW-FWC4 5W Fast Wireless Charger Charging Pad+BW-S5 QC3.0 18W USB Charger



The BW-FWC4 and the BW-S5 would usually set you back $27.99, but you can now buy them at a slashed price of just $27.49 on Banggood. As if that weren’t enough, you can apply coupon code 19BWS5 to save an extra $7.50 before checking out.

This coupon helps you bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $19.99. You can visit this link to avail this discount and use the above-mentioned coupon for an extra discount before it expires.

BlitzWolf BW-BS5 Bluetooth Long Extended Tripod Selfie Stick If you’re a selfie addict, a photography enthusiast or a content creator on YouTube, we got good news for you. The BW-BS5 is now available at a reduced price of just $21.99 on Banggood.

This is a noteworthy 27% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $29.99. You can extend this discount further by applying coupon code 19BS5 at the time of checking out.

The coupon deducts $2 more from your grand total, bringing it further down to just $19.99. Sporting a 3 in 1 design, the BW-BS5 lets you take self-portraits in handle mode, record videos and make a live show in tripod mode, making it a must-have accessory for social media influencers, YouTubers and other content creators.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, you can follow this link before the promotion comes to an end.

BlitzWolf BW-S10 30W USB Type-C PD+QC3.0 Fast USB Charger AU Adapter



The BW-S10 30W PD charger works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus,iPhone X and switches fast charging up to 15W (PD for 15V~1A ). It supports PD(Power Delivery), BC1.2, QC2.0 and QC3.0, which is compatible with a wide range of fast charging devices.

The device is currently up for grabs bearing a $15.99 price tag on Banggood. If you’re living on a tight budget, you can apply coupon code 25S10 to save $4 before you click on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.

This reduces your grand total to $11.99. On the downside, the discount coupon is likely to expire soon. You can head straight to this link to use the coupon before it lapses.

Download Banggood App To Get A 10% Off App Coupon