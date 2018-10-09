Buy Xiaomi SMATE Turbine Electric Shaver For Only $39.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon]

Xiaomi is quite a versatile company that manufactures a wide range of products that come in handy in day to day life. The Chinese tech giant offers multiple products in the hygiene department as well, but none as popular as the SMATE Turbine electric shaver that warrants a pleasant shaving experience.

Unlike its predecessors, this electric shaver does not adopt the usual, boring design but resorts to applying a zestful design which is further augmented with comfortable finishes, instead. Moreover, its minimalist design strikes a perfect balance with neutral colors like white, black and gold, giving it a modish touch.

While you’d normally end up spending up a lot of money on a high-end electric shaver offering comparable features, it may interest you to know that the SMATE Turbine electric shaver has gone up for sale at a discounted price on GeekBuying. On top of that, we’ll even show how you can get an extra discount while checking out.

The Xiaomi SMATE Turbine Electric Shaver would usually set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $43.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 35% reduction in the item’s original asking price of $67.99.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can apply coupon code CBFRVTQG to avail an additional $39.99 discount before placing your order. In other words, you can bring your already lowered grand total further down to $39.99 simply by using the aforesaid coupon.



An absolute bargain at this lowered price, the SMATE Turbine electric shaver can effectively cut the beared in different directions since its just 0.1mm thick. To ensure a turbocharged shaving experience, it uses a powerful 4,500 rpm motor, unlike the regular electric shavers that are usually backed by the 180 ordinary motors.

On top of that, charging the SMATE Turbine electric shaver is quite easy and convenient, and it also features a charging indicator to show charging state. With 2 hours fast charging and 2 minutes per shaving, the SMATE Turbine can be used for 30 days which makes quite an irresistible electric shaver.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the Xiaomi SMATE Turbine Electric Shaver and get the discount, which will be valid for a limited period of time. It is also worth noting that the coupon will be expiring in a short time as well.

