Buy OnePlus 6 A6000 Phablet For Just $429.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]



Looking for a big-screen phone that doesn’t cost a fortune? You’ve come to the right place.

Sporting a mammoth 6.28-inch display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, the OnePlus 6 is quite an irresistible phablet that usually carries a steep price tag. But if you aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a big-screen mobile device, it might interest you to know that the OnePlus 6 A6000 has now gone up for sale bearing a lowered price on GearBest.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll even show how exactly you can save a considerable amount of more money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The OnePlus 6 A6000 would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a considerably lowered price of just $449.99 on GearBest. This is a 26% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Those living on a tight budget can extend this discount by applying coupon code GB$MBDPONE. This will help you bring your already lowered grand total further down to $429.99, which means you end up receiving an additional $20 discount without breaking much of a sweat.

As a phablet, the OnePlus A6000 packs a powerful Qualcomm SnapDragon 845 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor with 6GB RAM, under the hood. The phablet comes with 64GB ROM as far as onboard storage is concerned.

Moreover, it houses 16.0MP + 20.0MP rear-mounted cameras and a 16.0MP selfie shooter. The OnePlus-branded phablet runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3300mAh battery.

You can follow this link if you’re interested in receiving this discount. Note that there were only 288 pieces remaining for this promo, which is slated to end in 5 days. The discount is valid for the mirror black color version of the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet.

