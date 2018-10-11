Xiaomi Group’s stocks tumbles more than 9% closes at HK$12.5

Xiaomi group’s stocks tumble due to global equities sell-off in Asia. In a single day, Xiaomi stocks fell down by 9% to HK$12.5. The Chinese smartphone maker is not the only tech giant that has witnessed the drop, and even Tencent sank 7.4 percent. As of the 11:53 Beijing time, Xioami decline reached 9.16% at HK$12.5.

Most of the Asian stock markets are opening in red due to yesterday’s US market’s most significant decline in the past seven months. It has pushed the global equities to sell-off the shares. In the US, stock markets experienced a drop of over 3-8% with Nasdaq dropping below 7.8% while the Dow Jones fell 3.1% in a single day. Due to the recent jump in the US interest rates, broad sell-off has been sparked.

Similar is the situation in Hong Kong and Taiwan stock exchanges. In Taiwan, iPhone component supplier Foxconn shares dropped to 6.9%. In Japan, the major tech giants fell 4.6 percent. In India, the picture is depicting a similar story for various big companies.

Just a few months ago, Xiaomi Group’s stocks were listed at the Hong Kong Stock exchange. It made a less impressive start on the Hong Kong stock exchange as its share price dropped to HK$16.60 (US $2.12) against the listing price of HK$17 (US $2.17).

Overall, Xiaomi has not witnessed a good start in the Stock market. Now, the global sell-off is resulting in further decline in the listing price of the Xiaomi Shares.

Additionally, Xiaomi is ready to launch the Snapdragon 855 powered Mi Mix 3 very soon. It has garnered over 6 million sales of Xiaomi Mi 8 in China while Redmi 5A gained sale of 10 million units. Many new devices are slated for launch before this year ends.

