Nokia X7 pricing, release date, renders, full specs and user manual leaked ahead of October 16 launch

Rumors have it that the Nokia X7 will be the smartphone that HMD Global will be announcing through an unveil event in China on Oct. 16. In the recent past, the images and entire specifications of the smartphone have surfaced through its TENAA telecom authority listing. Fresh renders of the Nokia X7 have surfaced today. The new leak also reveals the pricing and release date of the Nokia X7.

Just as the TENAA listing had revealed, the new leak states that that the Nokia X7 would be coming with a 6.18-inch TFT LCD screen. The notched display will produce Full HD+ resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. A 20-megapixel camera and an earpiece are housed inside the notch of the Nokia X7. The company’s brand name can be seen on the bottom bezel of the phone.

The Snapdragon 710 chipset that includes a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor will be fueling the smartphone. According to TENAA, the smartphone will be coming in two RAM and storage models such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming with Android 8.1 Oreo OS preinstalled.

There is a ZEISS branding between the 13-megapixel primary sensor and 12-megapixel secondary sensor placed on the backside of the Nokia X7. The LED flash is placed on the left side of the dual camera system. The device is packed with a 3,500mAh battery.

A fingerprint scanner resides below the dual camera unit of the Nokia X7. The buttons for controlling volume and power are placed on the right side of the phone. The hybrid SIM tray is provided on the left side of the Nokia X7.

A 3.5mm audio jack is positioned on the top edge of the Nokia X7. An external speaker, a USB-C port and a microphone seems to be available on the bottom edge of the smartphone. The TENAA listing of the phone had revealed that the Nokia X7 would be landing in China in colors like red, silver and blue. The handset measures 154.8 x 75.76 x 7.97mm and it weighs 178 grams.

The Nokia X7 that features 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB carries a price tag of 2,699 Yuan (~$390). There is no information available on the pricing of the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The leak reveals that the Nokia X7 will be available for buying from Oct. 23. Outside of China, the handset is expected to sell with Nokia 7.1 Plus moniker.

