Get The Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone For Only $439.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]



The long-awaited gaming phone codenamed Black Shark SKR-A0 was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench last year, giving us a brief glimpse of the phone’s awe-inspiring specs and features. Black Shark Technology Incorporated is a smartphone manufacturer that has been existing under Xiaomi’s caring wing since last year.

After floating around the rumor mill and making quite a few appearances on benchmarking sites, the Xiaomi Black Shark was finally made available to public earlier this year. Much to the chagrin of those who fancy playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device without spending a lot of money, this Xiaomi-branded gaming phone didn’t come cheap.

In a bid to make it available to those who are living on a tight budget, the Chinese electronics giant is now offering the coveted Black Shark smartphone at a reduced price on GeekBuying. As a result, you can now buy the Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone at a dropped price of just $499.99.

This is a significant 29% reduction in the phone’s steep original asking price of $704.64. Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can apply coupon code MOHZMVQQ to get an additional $260 off before proceeding to check out.

In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $439.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon. Let us check out the top-notch specifications that make the Black Shark and irresistible gaming smartphone at this price.

The Black Shark sports a big 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor and it adopts an Adreno 630 graphics processing unit, under the hood.

This version of the Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and non-expandable 64GB of onboard storage. Alternatively, you can avail a 34% off on the black-tinted, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant and get a 13% discount on the gray color version of the smartphone offering 8GB RAM+128GB ROM.

On the photography front, the Black Shark gaming phone houses a 12.0MP+20.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front-facing camera for self-portraits. Moreover, the dual-SIM gaming smartphone runs on Joy UI-based Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

If Xiaomi’s Black Shark has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out more details about the gaming smartphone and receive the discount. Note that the promo is slated to come to an end in 4 days and the aforesaid coupon will also be valid for a limited period of time.

Get 29% Off On Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone