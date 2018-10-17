Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Oppo Find X vs Vivo NEX S: Specs Comparison

Huawei finally announced the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro, its best smartphone at least until the successor of Huawei P20 Pro will be official. It brings a lot of power and also a lot of innovation to the market. Alongside this device, two other Chinese handsets who brought most innovation this year are Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX S, which are currently the best Chinese phones you can get alongside a few others. This is a comparison we made to let you understand their differences and which one is better than each other.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Oppo Find X vs Vivo NEX S

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Oppo Find X Vivo NEX S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6 mm, 189 g 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm, 186 g 162 x 77 x 8 mm, 199 g DISPLAY 6.39 inches, 1440 x 3120p (Quad HD+), AMOLED 6.42 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 19.5:9 ratio, AMOLED 6.59 inches, 1080 x 2316p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – nano SD slot 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, EMUI 9.0 Android 8.1 Oreo, ColorOS 5.1 Android 8.1 Oreo, Funtouch OS 4 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Triple 40 + 20 + 8 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4, OIS, Laser AF

24 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, OIS

25 MP, f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4, OIS

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4200 mAh, fast charging 40W, wireless charging 15W 3730 mAh, fast charging (VOOC Flash Charge) 5V / 4A 4000 mAh, fast charging 22W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, waterproof (IP68) Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, pop up front camera

Design

These devices are something incredible when it comes to the design. Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX S are the most innovative smartphones of 2018 in terms of aesthetics. In order to reach almost a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio, the companies opted for motorized parts which house their front cameras. While Vivo NEX S has a single pop-up camera, Oppo Find X has a slider housing the whole camera department as well as all the sensors that you usually find on the front panel of smartphones. Thanks to the motorized slider, it has the highest screen-to-body ratio ever and it wins the design comparison.

Display

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the most exciting display, even though it is the only one which has a notch. Its screen is an AMOLED panel with a very high Quad HD+ resolution, and it is HDR10-compliant. Given these specifications, it should be the display with the best viewing quality. All of these devices have a fingerprint reader integrated into the display for authentication, while Vivo NEX S is the only one which does not have a 3D facial recognition system.

Hardware/Software

After iPhone Xs and Xs Max, the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first handset to hit the market with a 7 nm SoC. On the paper, it seems the best processor in the Android market and it will remain so at least until the successor of Snapdragon 845 releases. But we will have to try it in order to confirm it.

Camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro wins the camera comparison as it features the same triple camera setup as the Huawei P20 Pro, considered the best camera phone until now. It has a 40 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP wide-angle secondary sensor and a third telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX S have no chances with their average (for a flagship) dual cameras.

Battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the biggest battery with a capacity of 4200 mAh, but it is not said that it will last more than Vivo NEX S and its 4000 mAh unit. It has a 7 nm chipset with a low energy consumption, but it also has a Quad HD+ display that consumes more than Full HD+ ones of Vivo NEX S. So we have to test it before judging.

Price

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is getting ready to hit the global market with a price tag of €1050/$1211, Oppo Find X is already in the global market with a €999/$1154 price tag, while Vivo NEX S costs about €700/$807 in Asia. In my opinion, Huawei Mate 20 Pro wins the comparison due to its better display and camera.

Vivo NEX S vs Oppo Find X: PRO and CONS

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

PROS

Better screen

Bigger battery

Awesome hardware

Best camera

CONS

Expensive

Vivo NEX S

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Bigger battery

CONS

Limited availability

Less Impressive Selfie Front Camera

Oppo Find X

PROS

Nice screen

Highest screen-to-body ratio

Amazing hardware

Good camera

CONS