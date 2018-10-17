Price for Lenovo S5 Pro 6GB+64GB model leaked in spy photo

The Lenovo S5 Pro doesn’t launch until tomorrow. We already know its specs thanks to TENAA and Lenovo‘s own teasers. The phone will come in multiple variants including a 6GB RAM + 64GB model. The price for the 6GB model has leaked thanks to a spy photo.

It appears the photo was taken at the venue for the launch while someone was checking out the slides for the event. As revealed in the photo, the Lenovo S5 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage will sell for ¥2299 (~$332). That is a lot for a Snapdragon 660 phone!

The S5 Pro is being touted as having impressive cameras which still has to be confirmed. But does the camera performance justify the price Lenovo is asking for it? Heck! The newly announced Vivo Z3 with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ¥2298 (~$332). Let’s not also forget the Meizu X8 which also has a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of space and has a ¥1998 (~$288) price tag.

The Lenovo S5 Pro will pack a 6.18-inch FHD+ screen, have an 8MP front-facing camera, and 20MP + 12MP dual rear cameras. Its battery capacity is 3,500mAh and it will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

