Oppo R17 Pro official sale date announced for November 11, packs triple rear cameras !

It’s been quite some time since the Oppo R17 Pro has been announced, but until now it has been not put on sale. Today, Oppo made an official announcement to launch it on November 11 in China via 11/11 sale day. It is definitely a good news for Oppo fans and users who want to buy the new Oppo R17 Pro. It is packed with various interesting features such as dual batteries, triple cameras and much more. It would be interesting to see how many users buy this device on the sale day.

Oppo R17 Pro have various selling points including its triple rear cameras comprising of 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel and a “3D stereo camera” lens. On the front, there’s a 25-megapixel sensor to shoot beautiful selfies and video calling. It supports incredibly quick Super VOOC fast charging which allows the battery to charge up to 40% in just 10 minutes. In other words, by the time you finishes your breakfast, your phone will be charged up to 50%.

Additionally, Oppo R17 Pro uses a 6.4 inch AMOLED waterdrop display having a resolution of 2340*1080 pixels with the screen ratio of 91.5%. It features Corning Gorilla Glass sixth generation to protect its fragile display against any anomaly. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset at a clock speed of 2.2GHz, 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 616 GPU. Oppo R17 Pro is available in 128 GB internal storage variant with dual batteries of 1,850mAh + 1,850mAh.

It features an in-display fingerprint scanner with USB Type-C 3.1 support. It does not feature any headphone jack but carries dual SIM slot. In connectivity, there’s a Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, Dual SIM, USB Type C, etc. It measures 157.6 x 74.6 x 7.9mm weighing over 183 grams.

Users who want to own this beautifully crafted device can head over the Official Oppo online store on November 11.