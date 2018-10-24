Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 4 65” Borderless TV costs ¥5999 (~$860)

Xiaomi announced a brand new TV today in China. The new Mi TV 4 65” is the latest in its TV 4 line.

The Mi TV 4 65” has a tri-bezel-less design just like a number of smartphones. It is also really thin, measuring just 7.5mm. The display has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178° viewing angle. Xiaomi also says the display has a dynamic response of 8ms and is HDR10 compliant.

The back of the TV is covered in stainless steel with a brushed metal finish. It also has a blue-green line that runs around the edge that gives the TV its dual -tone finish. Xiaomi claims there is not a single visible screw on the TV. There are two 8W speakers for audio and with DTS HD and Dolby Audio technology, audio experience should be immersive.

Like other Xiaomi smart TVs, the Mi TV 4 65” has Xiaomi’s PatchWall system. There are tons of content tailored for all individuals and with voice support, all you have to do is ask. You can also control other connected Xiaomi smart appliances by voice using the TV’s remote.

At the heart of the TV is a 64-bit Amlogic processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For connectivity, the Mi TV 4 65” has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an S/PDIF port, and AV input ports. There is also a port for an antenna. Depending on your setup, you can decide to hang the TV or let it sit.

The Mi TV 4 65” is priced at ¥5999 (~$864) and will go on sale on October 28. Registrations for those who wish to pre-order begins tomorrow at 18:00 local time.