Cubot E01 Bluetooth speakers launched featuring IPX6 and TWS technology

After announcing first sports phone, Cubot is here with its Cubot E01 Bluetooth speakers. It features IPX6 waterproof certification along with TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology. Last week, at an event held in Hong Kong, Cubot announced E01 Bluetooth Speakers with its first ever sports smartphone.

Cubot E01 Bluetooth speaker draws 12-watt power for its dual 2*6W speakers. In order to give in-depth, realistic sound, the company has added dual bass diaphragms. You can carry these portable Bluetooth speakers wherever you go. It has a built-in huge 2200 mAh battery which can provide 8 hours of playtime. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 allowing your devices to connect instantly. It has a speaker impedance of 4 Ω with the frequency range of 60Hz~18kHz.

Cubit E01 Bluetooth speakers measure 168mmx75mm and weigh at 390 grams. Its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology allows dual E01s to connect at the same time with simultaneous output of the left and the right channels. You can use the new Cubot powerful speakers even in wet conditions or during heavy rain, thanks to its IPX6 certification.

Its dual multiple 6-watt speakers allow the Bluetooth speaker to deliver crisp, robust sound. Its portable design will let you enjoy the immersive sound quality in your home or outdoor environment. Bluetooth 4.2 will allow the compatible devices to connect to your devices from upto 10 meters away.

So, you can own this beautifully crafted yet useful device from Cubot store.