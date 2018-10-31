Buy OnePlus 6 A6000 Phablet For Just $429.99 On GearBest

The OnePlus 6 was made available to the public this year in May. As expected, the long-awaited phablet garnered skyrocketing popularity among those who love watching their favorite videos and playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a big-screen phablet that’s loaded with an impressive array of features, the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet can now be yours at a heavily discounted price. The device would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $429.99 on GearBest.

This is a significant 27% drop in the coveted OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet’s original asking price. Despite bearing a reduced price tag, the OnePlus 6 A6000 is quite an irresistible phablet, given that it sports a mammoth 6.28-inch display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, delivering a superior viewing experience.

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm SnapDragon 845 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor with 6GB of RAM for uninterrupted operation when it comes to running multiple apps at the same time. Moreover, it offers 64GB of non-expandable internal storage so that you can save your favorite content and access it anywhere.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet houses 16.0MP + 20.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3300mAh battery.

On top of that, the phablet comes with useful sensors like the gravity-sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, E-compass, accelerator, RGB sensor, NFC, hall sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. If this feature-rich OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link to buy it at the discounted price. Note that there were only 300 pieces remaining for the promo, which is slated to end in 5 days.

Get 27% Off On OnePlus 6 A6000 Phablet