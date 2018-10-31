The Honor FlyPods/FlyPods Pro is the Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro that didn’t launch, costs ¥799 (~$114)

At today’s event, Honor also announced its first truly wireless earbuds, the FlyPods and the FlyPods Pro and they have a familiar design. Remember the Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro that was supposed to launch alongside the Mate 20 series, it appears Huawei decided to let it launch as a Honor product first.

FlyPods

The Honor FlyPods has a similar design to the Apple AirPods. It comes in two variants – the FlyPods and the FlyPods Pro. The FlyPods Pro is actually the rebranded FreeBuds 2 Pro as it boasts additional features that greatly sets it apart from the regular variant.

The FlyPods connect via Bluetooth 5.0. Connecting the earbuds to your phone is simple and easy after the very first pairing. All you have to do is flip open the case of the earbuds and a prompt shows up on the screen with details about the earbuds including its current battery level and a request to pair.

The FlyPods has touch controls. The left earbud can be used to activate the voice assistant while the right earbud controls media playback. Both earbuds can be used to answer and reject calls.

Honor says if you lose one of your earbuds and you have a friend who also lost one of his earbuds, the two remaining earbuds can be put in a single case and will work as a new pair. This will only work provided they are different earbuds i.e. one left and one right earbud.

The FlyPods have an IP54 rating so sweat and rain shouldn’t damage them. The earbuds have a battery capacity of 420mAh and Honor says they should last 3 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. The case charges via a USB-C port and can also be charged wirelessly.

FlyPods Pro

The Flypods Pro, on the other hand, has much more interesting features. Its key selling point is its BoneID technology. Using a combination of voice recognition and “bone sound pattern” recognition, the FlyPods Pro can be used as biometric recognition. Apparently, each individual has a unique bone sound pattern.

Simply ask it to unlock your phone and it will do so. Honor also says you can use the FlyPods Pro to make payments with your voice as it has support for WeChat payment and AliPay.

The FlyPods Pro also doesn’t need touch controls as the YOYO assistant is built-in. So you can ask it to control playback, answer calls and more. Just say the activation words “Hello YOYO” and you can proceed to tell it what to do.

Price and Availability

The FlyPods is priced at ¥799 (~$115) and comes in Robin Blue and Lily of the Valley White. The FlyPods Pro costs ¥999 (~$143) and comes in Lily of the Valley White and Charm Red.

The Honor FlyPods will go on sale on November 6 on Vmall, JD.com, and Tmall. A date will be announced for the sale of the FlyPods Pro.