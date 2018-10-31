Unboxing photos of the Meitu T9 Doraemon Limited Edition evokes nostalgia

I am sure quite a lot of you recognize Doraemon, the robotic cat from a Japanese manga/anime of the same name even if you never watched the anime or read the manga. It was first created back in 1969 and has grown to become one of the best selling manga in the world. Smartphone maker, Meitu decided to release a Doraemon Limited Edition of its Meitu T9 flagship and pictures of the phone have surfaced online.

The unboxing photos are from ITHome who seem to have gotten their hands on a unit. The Meitu T9 Doraemon Limited Edition comes in a custom retail box that has the robot cat’s face plastered on it.

Apart from the phone, the box also contains a clear case and some documents – all with the Doraemon branding. Even the charger, 3.5mm to USB-C audio converter and USB cable are in the same blue color of the cat.

As with all limited edition phones based on pop culture characters, not only the body of the phone is customized but also the user interface. The Meitu T9 Doraemon Limited Edition is no different as it has a custom theme with icons and wallpapers inspired by the manga. The specs have changed a bit though.

The Meitu T9 has a 6.01-inch AMOLED notched screen, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and 4GB of RAM instead of 6GB like the original. Storage is still 128GB and there are dual cameras on both sides of the phone – a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

The cameras have a bunch of features including an AR mode with Doraemon stickers. It packs a 2900mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Meitu T9 Doraemon Limited Edition is available for purchase on JD.com for ¥3499 (~$500).

Meitu plans to release 6 limited edition models of the phone. It already released a Sailor Moon Edition and Dragon Edition. There will also be Hello Kitty, Sakura Kinomoro, and Chibi Maruko editions.

