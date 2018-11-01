Buy Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Smartphone For Just $179.99 On GearBest

Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 Lite smartphone earlier this year. The Chinese electronics giant known for making top-notch budget smartphones offers a lot of value with the Mi A2 Lite smartphone that has now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price tag on GearBest.

Sporting an eye-catching design that comprises a 5.84-inches IPS, LCD, FHD+ (1080 x 2280p) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, the Mi A2 Lite smartphone comes with a notch and uses minimal bezels. The phone is housed in a sturdy metal frame, which gives it a premium appearance.

Although it packs the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor under its hood, when you combine this chipset with a robust 4000mAh battery, you are looking at a long battery life. Moreover, the phone ships with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB so that you have ample space for storing your favorite content.



On the photography front, the Mi A2 Lite smartphone houses a 12.0MP + 5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 5.0MP front shooter for selfie addicts. It also features a slew of useful sensors including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and infrared.

While you’d normally end up shelling out a fortune on a smartphone offering comparable features, the Mi A2 Lite can now be yours at an unbeatable price of just $179.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 24% drop in the device’s original asking price.

