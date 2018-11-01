Apple A12X Geekbench listing reveals prowess of the most powerful mobile chipset

The newly announced iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 are fueled by Apple A12X Bionic SoC. The A12X is a more powerful version of the A12 chipset that drives the Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The 7nm Apple A12 has already impressed tech enthusiasts with its marvelous scores on benchmarking platforms like AnTuTu and Geekbench. The Apple A12X has been also spotted on Geekbench soon after the launch of the new iPad Pros. The Geekbench scores of the A12X reveals that it is the most powerful mobile chipset.

The Apple A12 is equipped with six-core CPU and quad-core GPU. However, the A12X is more powerful since it features octa-core CPU seven-core GPU. According to Apple, the new A12X can deliver 35 percent better single-core and 90 percent higher multi-core scores than the SoC of the previous generation iPad Pro.

A device with iPad8,3 moniker has appeared on Geekbench with the new octa-core Apple SC, 4 GB of RAM and iOS 12.1. The exact identity of this device is not known, but the device has managed to record marvelous 4987 single-core and 17,928 multi-core benchmarking scores.

There are two listings of the other unidentified iPad8,8 device. It features the Apple A12X, 6 GB of RAM and iOS 12.1 In the first listing, the iPad8,8 has respectively scored 5,030 and 17,995 in single-core and multi-core tests. In the second listing, the iPad8,8 has a single-core score of 5,020 and a higher multi-core score of 18,217.

The predecessor iPad Pro models were powered by Apple A10X Fusion that scored around 3,9XX in single-core and 9,3XX in multi-core tests of Geekbench. The Geekbench scores of the Apple A12X Bionic certainly corroborates the improvements that Apple has brought on the new SoC for its latest iPad Pro models.

The new iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 can smoothly run resource hungry some like Adobe Photoshop. What do you think about the performance of the new Apple A12X? Would you be interested in buying the new iPad Pro models? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.