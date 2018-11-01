Mobvoi Ticwatch set for debut in India this month, to launch various wearables

The Chinese smartwatch maker is coming to India this month with its Ticwatch sub-brand. The Mobvoi’s Ticwatch uses Google’s WearOS on its smartwatches with some extra smart features at affordable pricing. Recently, they have revealed a couple of new products such as Ticwatch C2 and Ticpods Free wireless earphones.

The smartwatch maker will make its smartwatches exclusive to a major e-retailer in India. It will be sold exclusively with the same e-retailer by the end of this month. So, get ready for the premium designed WearOS smartwatches from Ticwatch.

Ticwatch is expected to launch wearable devices like Ticwatch Pro, Ticwatch S&E, Ticwatch C2. Moreover, it will unveil smart home speakers such as TicHome Mini, wireless Ticpods earphones and few other products in India.

Additionally, TicWatch Pro carries an OLED Display and 2nd transparent screen. It features a heart rate sensor, NFC, Google Pay, GPS and an Essential mode. Although, TicWatch C2 was launched last week at the price of $200. Mainly, it is designed for Women and is meddled out of stainless steel frame and has two buttons on the right. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 2100 processor coupled with Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, GPS, IP68 and 400 mAh battery.

It measures 42.83 x 42.83 x 13.10 mm for the Onyx, and Platinum variants with 42.83 x 42.83 x 12.80 mm for the Rose Gold variant.

Mobvoi’s Ticwatch E has an IP67 rating with an OLED display, GPS, MT2601 processor and a breathable band design for reducing sweat. Ticwatch E model is retailing at the price of $119 and S model at $139.

Ultimately, it is going to be an excellent deal for the Ticwatch fans in India. Let’s wait and watch for an official announcement in India. How many of you’re waiting for the Ticwatch’s India launch?

