ZTE re-enters the US market with two new phones Blade Max 2s and Blade Max View

ZTE is back in the US market with its two new devices, Blade Max 2s and Blade Max View. The Chinese firm was banned in the US after it violated the trade sanctions over there. Recently, ZTE and the US government reached an agreement to lift the ban. Ultimately, now ZTE has launched ZTE Blade Max and ZTE View with a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display on both devices. These devices have fingerprint sensors which can save up to five fingerprints at a time.

Both the entry-level devices carry a mix of good specs at a reasonable price. Mainly, ZTE Blade Max View carries a Snapdragon 435 chipset coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It carries a 32 GB storage which is expandable and a 4,000 mAh battery is included. Further, it offers a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera on the rear side while an 8-megapixel is available on the front side for selfies. Its rear camera will help you to get a better portrait mode. Additionally, ZTE has added dual Dolby speakers enabling consumers to enjoy superior audio.

On the other hand, ZTE Blade Max 2s also carries the same 6-inch display with 1080p full HD support and has an identical Snapdragon 435 chipset. It has a 2 GB RAM coupled with 32 GB of internal storage. Even, its battery capacity remains the same at 4000 mAh. In the camera department, you will get a single 13-megapixel sensor on the rear side and a 5-megapixel front facing. It also carries a Dolby sound DS1 speaker for clear and powerful sound.

ZTE Blade Max 2s will be available on all major GSM carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and other networks such as Sprint at the starting price of $180 (~1200 Yuan). You can purchase the ZTE Max View supports all GSM networks along with Verizon at the price of $199 (~1380 Yuan).

Both the devices are available from October 31st via online ZTE store, zteusa.com. Users can even get them from select retailers such as Newegg and B&H.

