Buy Huawei Honor 10 4G Phablet For Just $369.99 On GearBest

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to get your hands on a big-screen mobile device without spending a lot of money, you might want to take a gander at the Honor 10 4G phablet.

Launched in May this year under the caring wing of Huawei, the Honor 10 is quite an irresistible phablet that you can now buy at a considerably lowered price on GearBest. While a feature-rich phablet would normally set you back a pretty penny, the Honor 10 has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price of just $369.99.

This is a significant 31% reduction in the phablet’s original asking price. As a reasonably priced phablet from a leading brand, the Honor 10 sports a big 5.84 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

The phablet is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and features Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. Under the hood, the Honor 10 packs a powerful Kirin 970 Octa-core 2.36 GHz processor along with an equally competent Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

You get 4GB of RAM with the Honor 10 phablet that also offers 128GB of non-expandable onboard storage for saving your favorite content. Furthermore, the phablet houses a 16.0MP+20.0MP dual camera module on the back and a 24.0MP front shooter with Face Beauty, Face Detection, and Panorama Shot for selfies.

This dual-SIM phablet runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 3400mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery. On top of that, the Honor 10 is crammed with useful sensors including the accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, infrared radiation, and proximity sensor.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount, which will be valid for the blue and black color versions. With 277 pieces of the blue and 286 pieces of the black color versions remaining, the promo is slated to end in 6 days.