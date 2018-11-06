Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9 Pie OS update brings ‘Hide Notch’ option

Amid the massive demand for ‘Hide Notch’ option, HMD Global has made it available again in the new Android 9.0 Pie OS update for Nokia 6.1 Plus. As like of OnePlus, Nokia is also following the same trend to return the option to hide its notch. Although the same feature was available for devices a year ago, after some time it disappeared from devices, now it is again coming back to give users an additional option to hide the notch.

In the new update of Android 9.0 Pie for Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD Global has added the option to hide it along with new Android version’s native support for notches. Nokia has also added various other optimizations and fixes in the latest update. The update brings all the new features that come along with the Android 9.0 Pie version.

In order to use the Hide the Notch option follow steps below:

You should enable Developer options by going to Settings > About phone and then tapping Build Number to unlock the option. After unlocking Developer option, head to developer options menu. Now in Developer options toggle on “Full Bezel” option to hide the notch. That’s it!

It’s an additional advantage for users who don’t like the notched display.

Additionally, Nokia 6.1 Plus carries a 5.8 inch IPS LCD notched display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 HD+ resolution having an aspect ratio of 19:9. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz with Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM coupling 64 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a 16 megapixel + 5 megapixel AI dual cameras on the back, while a 16-megapixel shooter sits on the front for selfies. In connectivity, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a USB Type-C port, and 4G VoLTE.

The new update is rolling out and will reach out each unit in the next few days.

How many of you have already received the update?

