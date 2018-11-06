Buy Top-End Rugged Smartphones Under $200 In The Poptel 11.11 Sale On AliExpress

If you’re an adventure junky who fancies staying in touch with friends and family even during your adventurous outdoor activities, we got good news for you.



As part of the flash sales in Poptel 11.11 sales, all rugged smartphones have gone up for purchase bearing unbeatable prices on AliExpress. This Poptel Limited Time Deals promo offers high-end rugged smartphones including the P9000 Max, P10 and P8 at heavily discounted price for a limited period of time.

Poptel P8 Waterproof Rugged Smartphone

The sturdy P8 smartphone would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $113.99 on AliExpress. This is a 5% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $119.99.

The P8 sports a 5.0-inch multi-point touch display with a screen resolution of 480×960 pixels. Under the hood, it packs a powerful MT6739 Quad Core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.



Moreover, it houses an 8.0MP rear-mounted and a 5.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The P8 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3750mAh battery. You can choose between black, green and yellow color version.

In addition to taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can win a chance to get a glass screen as a free gift. Regrettably, the promo will only be valid for 5 days. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo ends.

You can visit this link to get a chance to win a free P8 of 3 pieces on Poptel official VK page

Poptel P10 Rugged Phone

With an Antutu Benchmark of 84,638 scores, the P10 is quite an irresistible smartphone. With dimensions of 155.2×74.6×11.9mm and weighing in at just 203gm, this super slim rugged phone features an eye-catching 5.5-inch HD IPS Multi-point touch display with 1280 x 640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763), 8-Core Advanced CPU and it adopts the TSMC 16nm FinFET technology. Moreover, it comes with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage so that you can save your favorite content.



On the photography front, the Poptel P10 phone houses a Sony IMX135 13MP camera on the back and a Samsung 4H8 8MP front snapper for self-portraits. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a 3600mAh battery.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a rugged phone that boasts comparable features, the P10 can now be yours at a dropped price of just $181.69 on AliExpress. This is a 21% drop on the $229.99 retail price of the handset and it will be valid for grey, blue and orange color version of the phone.

You can follow this link to take advantage of the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Poptel P9000 Max Mobile Phone (International Version)

Likewise, you can get a 22% off on the original asking price of the P9000 Max mobile phone that usually carries a $249.99 price tag. As part of the Poptel 11.11 Sales, AliExpress is offering the rugged mobile phone at a considerably reduced price of just $194.99.

An absolute bargain at this price, the P9000 Max mobile phone grabs your attention with a big 5.5 inch IPS FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It comes with Gorilla Corning Glass on top for added protection.

The phone is ideal a slew of harsh environment since it is certified by IP68 ratings. In other words, the phone is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. Moreover, it is made using an aerospace composite material, coupled with multiple layers of soft rubber that provides extra protection.



It is powered by an MTK6750 OCTA-CORE CPU and comes with 4GB of RAM for an uninterrupted operation when it comes to running your applications. It offers 64GB of internal storage so that you never run out of space for saving your favorite photos, videos and other multimedia content.

On the photography front, the Poptel P9000 Max features a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera and an 8.0MP front camera for selfie addicts. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is backed by a 9000mAh battery. Other features include Camping Light, NFC, Back Fingerprint, OTG, Type-C, and Google Pay Support.

You can visit this link if you’re interested in availing the aforesaid discount, which will be valid for the black, green and orange color version of the P9000 Max mobile phone.

It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the above-mentioned deals will only be offered from November 10th to November 11th. Thankfully, the discounts will not just be valid for a limited number of pieces.