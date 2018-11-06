HTC phone with a Snapdragon 435 processor gets Bluetooth certified

It seems HTC is planning to launch a new phone soon as a new device has been seen on the Bluetooth SIG website. From the details on the site, the HTC phone is an entry-level/mid-range device.

The phone is registered as the HTC 2Q72XXX and has model number 2Q7200000. It also has Bluetooth 4.2. Apart from the above, the Bluetooth SIG listing page reveals that the phone has an MSM8940 processor a.k.a. Snapdragon 435.

The Snapdragon 435 processor is a fairly old chipset that was announced back in early February of 2016. Qualcomm unveiled the chipset alongside the Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 625. The latter still powers a number of phones released this year.

The Snapdragon 435 is a 28nm octa-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. It also has an Adreno 505 just like the new 12nm Snapdragon 439 processor. The Snapdragon 435 wasn’t designed to support the new 18:9 aspect ratio, so this HTC 2Q72XXX may have a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio with bezels at the top and bottom.

There are rumors that HTC will launch the phone this year. It is expected to be priced between the Desire 12 and the Desire 12+.

