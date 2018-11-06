Pre-Order The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Variant For $619 On Giztop

The long-awaited OnePlus 6 successor dubbed, the OnePlus 6T was unveiled in two variants of black last week. But much to the delight of OnePlus fans, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced a new shade of the phone during the China launch party.

The recently unveiled variant is called Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T and it is different from the rest of the variants only by its appearance. In other words, the new variant boasts the same specs and features that the other variants will be loaded with. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

The Thunder Purple variant has now gone up for pre-order bearing a $619 price tag on Giztop. Hardware wise, the OnePlus 6T is quite an irresistible smartphone, given that it sports a big .41-inch AMOLED screen, equipped with world’s fastest screen unlock and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and features Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for added protection.



Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM for an unmatched overall performance when it comes to opening and running multiple apps, browsing menus, running home screens etc. It runs Oxygen OS-based Android Pie OS and is backed by a 3700mAh battery with Ultra Power Saving mode.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant houses a 20MP+12MP+TOF 3D triple camera setup on the back. Up front, there’s a 16MP AI camera for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting. Moreover, it features a slew of useful sensors including a fingerprint (under display) sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and pre-order the jaw-dropping Thunder Purple variant of OnePlus 6T on Giztop, the official online store of GizmoChina.