Geekbench listing shows the Pixel 3 XL Lite has 6GB of RAM and is manufactured by Foxconn

News of a lite variant of Google’s Pixel 3 smartphones surfaced last year. But this wasn’t just rumors. There were lots of live photos posted online confirming the phone’s existence. The latest report says there will be two variants – a Pixel 3 Lite and a Pixel 3 XL Lite and now the latter has appeared on Geekbench.

Benchmarked as the “Foxconn Pixel 3 XL”, the name reveals production is being handled by Foxconn who already handles production of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The device which was benchmarked yesterday runs Android 9 and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. This is different from what we heard about the phone having a Snapdragon 670 chipset. The phone not only comes with a more powerful chipset, but it also has 6GB of RAM, the highest we have seen on any Google smartphone.

The Pixel 3 XL Lite scored 1805 points in the single-core test and 5790 points in the multi-core test. The scores are similar to that of other phones such as the Mi 8 SE which is powered by the same chipset.

The Pixel 3 Lite variants are expected to launch in the second quarter which seems a bit far away. While they will come with less powerful specs, they have been reported to have the same primary camera as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

