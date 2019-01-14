Oppo ‘Poseidon’ appears on Geekbench; features SD855 SoC and Android Pie

Oppo is working on a new smartphone codenamed ‘Poseidon’ which has appeared on Geekbench, revealing a few key specifications. Looking at the specs sheet, it appears that it is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

In the benchmarking result, the phone scored 3,810 in single-core test and 10,963 in multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Further, the listing reveals that the phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 — successor of the current-generation Snapdragon 845 — comes with support for 5G connectivity and a few other features which are aimed at improving the user experience. It offers 5G connectivity using the company’s own Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The octa-core processor features four power-saving cores clocked at 1.78GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.42GHz and another special “gold” core for performance boost which is clocked at 2.84GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 640 graphics processor, which is expected to bring performance improvement.

Just like the Apple A12 Bionic chipset and Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is also manufactured using the 7nm process by TSMC. It also comes with the company’s fourth-generation, multi-core AI Engine that is claimed to offer up to 3 times the AI performance compared to the SD845.

It also features the world’s first Computer Vision Image Signal Processor (CV-ISP) to deliver new photo and video capture features. For the gaming, the company unveiled Snapdragon Elite Gaming, a set of features in the mobile platform to enhance mobile gaming experiences.

Read More: OnePlus 7 may support wireless charging as OPPO joins Wireless Power Consortium

Currently, there’s no more information available regarding the phone’s specifications as well as its naming, features, pricing, and availability. However, we should be receiving more information related to the smartphone in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned!