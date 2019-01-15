Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp announced for ¥99 (~$15)

Yeelight, the Xiaomi-ecosystem brand best known for its lamps and smart bulbs has announced a new product. Called the Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp, it is actually a bedside lamp that also doubles as a wireless charger.

The Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp supports up to 10W wireless fast charging. So if you connect it to a fast-charge adapter, you should be able to charge your supported device at up to 10W. A regular 5V 2A adapter will only charge your phones at 5W.

The LED lamp itself is rechargeable and can be removed to be used somewhere else. It connects to the base via three magnetic pins. Yeelight says it has two color temperatures – warm yellow and cold white. The lamp charges full in about 3 to 4 hours and will last up to 24 hours when set to warm yellow and up to 11 hours when set to cold white.

The Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp comes in white and is made from PC+ABS plastic. It has anti-slip mats at the base to keep it in place and a micro-USB input port. It also offers a bunch of charging protections including high-voltage protection.

The Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp is already available for purchase. It is priced at just ¥99 (~$15) which is really affordable considering the fact that it serves a double function. You can purchase one on the Youpin store but it is out of stock at the moment.

(Via)