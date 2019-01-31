LG V50 ThinQ 5G may launch alongside the G8 as the company’s first 5G phone

LG usually release two different flagship models at different times in the year. The LG G series and V series models follow each other, separated by a couple of months. The Korean tech giant may jettison that schedule, that is if news emanating from South Korea is anything to go by. The company is reportedly working towards releasing its next V-series flagship, LG V50 ThinQ alongside the G-series model – G8 instead of leaving it till around October.

The news was carried by Korean blog ETNews that the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be released this Spring alongside the LG G8 ThinQ. As earlier reported, LG will be releasing a 5G phone separate from the flagship G8. That phone is now tipped to be the V50 ThinQ and it will be making its debut half a year early.

We don’t need to dig too deep to know why the company is releasing the two flagship models at the same time. It obviously doesn’t want to be left out of the race to the next-generation network technology. Since LG is already losing out in the battle with competitor, it isn’t launching the 5G feature on the G8 which will be more expensive. Rather, the next-gen 5G support will be on a more budget-friendly alternative for customers who can’t afford to make the leap to 5G yet. It indeed promises to be a costly leap, much like the first generation of 4G devices 8 years ago, as ETNews pegs the LG V50 ThinQ 5G’s price between 1.3 million Korean Won (about $1,162 US) and 1.5 million Won (about $1,342 US). Other 5G phones from competitors are expected to be way higher than these ones.

