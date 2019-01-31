Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 receive software update with January security patch

Last week, Samsung launched its all-new Galaxy M-series smartphones in the Indian market — Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Now, just a few days after their official launch, the company has started rolling out the first-ever update to the devices, although the phones are slated to be available for purchase from 5th February.

However, some of the review units have now started receiving the new update, which brings improvements and bug fixes. The update, which carries firmware version M105FDDU1ASA7 for the Galaxy M10 and firmware version M205FDDU1ASA9 for the Galaxy M20 smartphone, has January security patch but do not bring any remarkable improvement in the overall performance of the smartphones.

While the update is currently being rolled out, it seems that the devices that will be available for purchase from 5th February, the update will be available out-of-the-box. The update for the Galaxy M10 weighs 64.74MB while Galaxy M20’s update weighs 102MB.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM. It comes with 16GB/32GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB.

As for the camera configuration, the device features a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung Experience 9.5 UX and is powered by a 3,400mAh battery that supports three times faster-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset, paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

For imaging, the Galaxy M20 comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone also supports Face Unlock feature. This one too runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals triple cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

As for the pricing, the 2GB RAM model of Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 7,990 (approximately $112) while the 3GB RAM model costs Rs. 8,990 (approximately $126). The 3GB RAM model of Galaxy M20 costs Rs. 10,990 (approximately $155) and the 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 12,990, which roughly converts to $183.

(Source)