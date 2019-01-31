Sony Xperia XZ4 premium version reportedly arriving with 52-megapixel camera

A Japanese publication had recently leaked key information on the specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4. The same publication has revealed a leaked image of a triple camera setup enabled Sony phone that had first appeared on Reddit. It claims that the triple camera system belongs to the premium edition of the Xperia XZ4, and not its regular version.

As it can be seen in the above image, the triple camera setup includes a 16-megapixel telephoto lens at the top with f/2.6 aperture and there is an f/1.4 aperture ToF lens as the third sensor. Sitting in between these lenses is the 52-megapixel lens with f/1.6 aperture.

The above image is actually taken from the previously leaked CAD renders of the Xperia XZ4 smartphone shown below. It is not that difficult to photoshop an image and desired number of megapixels and make it viral through social media channels. Hence, it is advisable to digest the report with a grain of salt.

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, Xperia L3 and Xperia XZ4 through its Feb. 25 event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Rumors have it that the XZ4 will be equipped with an OLED screen that produces Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3660 pixels and tall aspect ratio of 21:9. It is likely to powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It may feature an internal storage of 128 GB. The handset will be loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. It may include a 4,400mAh battery.

