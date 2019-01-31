Nokia TA-1139 feature phone hits TENAA in China

HMD Global owned Nokia is set to announce a new feature phone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The event on February 24 will witness a couple of new smartphone devices, Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 along with a feature phone. Earlier, it was rumored that a third smartphone device would also be present at the MWC 2019. But, today’s listing on TENAA (China’s certification agency), has made it clear that Nokia will showcase a feature phone.

As per the listing on TENAA, Nokia TA -1139 feature phone carries a small 2.4 inches TFT display having a resolution of 240 x 300 pixels. It hosts an 8 MB RAM, and 16 MB of internal storage along with an ability hold a microSD card of 32GB.

The listing has denied the possibility of being a smartphone because it carries only two bands of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz. Even though, the chances of its being a 4G enabled device seem shattered due to the usage of a weak processor with a clock speed of over 360 GHz.

Further, Nokia TA-1139 packs a massive battery of 1020 mAh which can sustain over a week without a single charge. In the camera department, Nokia has added a 3-megapixel sensor on the rear side along with a LED flash. It measures 120.8 x 53.49 x 13.82 mm and weighs over 83.6 grams. It will be available in fancier colors such as Red, Gray, and Black.

The look of the device seems to be taken from its predecessor, Nokia 106 matching the historic Nokia 3210.

Although, Nokia has not spilled any official information regarding the Nokia TA-1139 feature phone. We have to wait for some more days for the official announcement which is going to take place on February 24th at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

