Denmark ousts two Huawei staff members for work permit not being in order

Danish authorities have ousted two Huawei Staff members from the country due to some work permit issue. As per the Copenhagen Police, the two workers were not holding appropriate documents. Furthermore, the documents were not complying with the country’s laws said police. The authorities have termed the investigation at several locations in the city as a “routine” check.

Usually, Danish authorities perform routine checks in all the areas where a high number of foreigners reside. In a similar ‘routine check’ at the Chinese company’s Copenhagen headquarters, city police charged four employees working without a proper work permit. Later, the police dropped charges from two employees and expelled remaining employees from the country. Although authorities have not published more details like the nationality of workers, names, etc citing police policies.

Huawei responded to the expulsion and said that “These visa checks are routine, and we are co-operating with the authorities.”

Although, Police denied the expulsion of Huawei employees’ connection with espionage concerns.

However, on the other hand, its neighbouring country Norway’s intelligence service is terming it as related to the ongoing scrutiny issue over Huawei and Chinese government ties. While representing national risk assessment report 2019, head of Norway’s domestic intelligence unit, Benedicte Bjornland said, “One has to be attentive about Huawei as an actor and the close connections between a commercial actor like Huawei and the Chinese regime.”

Recently, Huawei is under fire due to alleged close ties with the Chinese Government. The company is going through allegations of spying activities by Chinese officials throughout the world. Especially, the US has banned Huawei and also asked its allies to cut down the supplies from the Chinese Company. In response, Australia, New Zealand and other countries have also banned Huawei from participating in the 5G rollout plans.

As of now, there’s no evidence of Denmark’s expulsion of two Huawei employees related to the espionage concerns.

