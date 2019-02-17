Xiaomi Mi 9 to cost ¥3499 (~$516), Explorer Edition with periscope lens goes for ¥5999 (~$885)

With all the details about the Xiaomi Mi 9, we are actually not surprised that there is no official info about the price of the device. If Xiaomi already revealed that there would be no need for the February 20 launch event. However, there is an unofficial leak about the price of the phone.

An image shared on Weibo by @New Technology has revealed the price of the Mi 9 and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition.

The image shows the Mi 9 Explorer Edition which has four rear cameras and a transparent back ad this image lets us see the wireless charging coil of the phone. We already know that the Mi 9 supports wireless charging and now we can confirm the Mi 9 Explorer Edition supports it too. We may even see both phones ship with a wireless charger just like the Mi MIX 3.

However, the more important part of the image is the text on it. A rough translation reveals some details of the phone such as its 48MP primary camera, its holographic double-layer coating, its bottom bezel which is 40% thinner than that of the Mi 8, and an Explorer Edition with four cameras. But before we get to the price, there is another important info buried in the text.

The last line before the text lists the primary camera and the functions of the other sensors. We already know the other two cameras on the Mi 9 are a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide angle lens. This should be the same configuration for the Explorer Edition in addition to the fourth sensor. But what’s the fourth sensor? The image above reveals it is a periscope lens!

There were rumors back in December that Xiaomi would launch phones with periscope lens for better zoom in 2019 and the Mi 9 and Mi MIX 4 were the two phones mentioned. So it appears the rumors are indeed true.

For the price, the image says the standard Mi 9 will be priced at ¥3499 (~$516) while the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be priced at ¥5999 (~$885)! We are not surprised about the Mi 9 since Xiaomi already compared its chin size to that of other phones priced under ¥3999 (~$600) but the Explorer Edition is pretty expensive for a Xiaomi phone.

Nevertheless, we presume these prices are for the highest configurations, so variants with less RAM and storage will probably go for less. Also, we advise you to take the prices with a pinch of salt.

