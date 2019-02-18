Those looking for an ecological mode of transport might want to take a look at the ZiYouJiGuang T18 Foldable Moped E-Bike. Aside from being eco-friendly, this smart electric moped bicycle from FreeAurora is also easy on the pocketbook.

FreeAurora has now teamed-up with GeeKmaxi to make the EU version of its ZiYouJiGuang T18 moped E-Bike available to those living on a tight budget.

On top of that, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out.

It is no secret that top-branded e-bikes usually carry steep price tags.

As a result, cost-conscious buyers who fancy using electric scooters for their short commutes either lose interest in buying an e-bike or end up compromising on quality.

The ZiYouJiGuang T18 doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it would normally set you back 499,99 € on both online as well as offline stores, but that’s about to change.

The EU version of the FreeAurora ZiYouJiGuang T18 moped e-bike has now gone up for sale bearing a considerably reduced price tag of just 429,99 € on GeeKmaxi.

Aside from taking full advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can use coupon code 62LMT9WU in order to get an extra 20 € off.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the ZiYouJiGuang T18 moped e-bike further down to only 409.99 € simply by applying the aforesaid coupon at the time of checking out.

The ZiYouJiGuang T18 boasts an impressive array of features that makes it an absolute steal at this price. First off, it is powered by a 250W motor that produces a max speed of 25Km.

Moreover, this irresistible electric moped draws its juices from a 36V-6AH power lithium battery that can easily last over 40-50km of electric moped mileage on just a single charge.

It is equipped with a 15.75-inch inflatable rubber tire that can run on various grounds.

Aside from that, it features a folding design so that you can effortlessly carry it everywhere you go.

You can visit this link in order to check out more details about the Ziyoujiguang T18 foldable moped e-bike and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

