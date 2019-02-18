Samsung Galaxy A series new phones to launch in Q2 to rival with Xiaomi

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones in India in the previous in a bid to target the millennials. By the end of this month, it will be unleashing the Galaxy M30 phone. In a recent interview, Samsung India Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Ranjiv Singh has confirmed that the company will be launching new Galaxy A-series of smartphones starting from March this year

Without mentioning the names of the specific phones, Singh has claimed that the new Galaxy A phones will be released March and June. The company will be launching the phones every month and the upcoming Galaxy A handsets will be also targeted towards the millennials. These phones will be offering flagship innovations at affordable prices. Unlike the Galaxy M phones, the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones will be available for purchase online as well as offline.

In terms of shipments, the smartphone market in India is currently led by Xiaomi for nearly a year. Through the new Galaxy A phones, Samsung aims to increase its market share in India. Singh claims that the Galaxy A series will serve the entire portfolio and will become the country’s largest brand of a single name series in this year. The South Korean tech giant seems to be strengthening its strategies for entry-level and mid-range phone segment in 2019.

The new Galaxy A phones will be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000. The company aims to achieve better sales by banking on its powerful offline channel which includes 180,000 retail outlets and 2,000 brands stores across the country.

Some of the forthcoming Galaxy A phones may clash with the existing Galaxy M models. Singh responded on it by saying that the company wants to spoil the consumers with multiple choices even when one series is exclusively for buying online.

Recent reports suggest that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The entire specifications of the A10, A30 and A50 phones have been leaked. The A50 could be an upper mid-range phone that will come with triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner. Rumors have it that the company will be also launching the Galaxy S10 series in India in March.

Will Samsung be able to dethrone Xiaomi from its numero uno position in India? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

(source 1, 2)