Xiaomi Mi 9: Another price leak, base model (6GB+64GB) starts at ¥3299

In less than 24 hours more details about the Mi 9 have surfaced. We now know the Mi 9 will get a transparent edition just like the Mi 8 Pro. This version will have 12GB of RAM and a modified 48MP rear camera but it’s still different from the Mi 9 Explorer Edition which has four rear cams.

Following the price leak from yesterday, the same source has released another one and this includes all the memory variants of the Mi 9. According to the images shared on his (@New Technology) Weibo page, the Mi 9 will come in four variants. Below are the variants and their respective prices:

Base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – ¥3299 (~$487) 8GB RAM + 128GB version – ¥3499 (~$517) 8GB RAM + 256GB version – ¥3699 (~$547) 8GB RAM + 256GB version transparent edition – ¥4999 (~$739)

The pricing for the variants is pretty unusual which puts holes in the authenticity of these prices. If for only ¥200 more, you get an extra 2GB of RAM and double the storage of the base model, I don’t see anyone purchasing the base model. If you want even more storage, you can add another ¥200 and you get the 256GB version.

Another unusual thing is the configuration of the transparent edition which is said to have 8GB of RAM when Xiaomi’s own CEO, Lei Jun, revealed it has 12GB of RAM. Like we said yesterday, take these prices with a pinch of salt.

