New Imoo C1 Phone Passes TENAA Certification

BBK Learning phones brand – Imoo seems to have got something up its sleeves as a new Imoo smartphone dubbed Imoo C1 has surfaced on TENAA. The device got the nod of the Chinese Telecoms regulation agency and along the line, we got to see some of its specs.

According to the TENAA listing, Imoo C1 sports a 5.5-inch idsolay with a resolution of 720 pixels. The smartphone also has a 2.5D curved glass over the screen. The Imoo C1 is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz and it is backed by 3GB of RAM and there is 32GB of internal storage onboard.

In addition, the Imoo C1 features a 13MP rear camera unit as well as an 8MP front-facing sensor for cool selfies. Keeping the lights on is a generous 2,945mAh battery and the phone will run Android Marshmallow 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Read More: Imoo Learning Phone From BBK Is Here For Education, Features Revealed

In keeping with the latest trend, the Imoo Learning phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear but the details of the pixel sizes are not yet known. There seem to be no antenna band lines at the back which is an indication that the device is using a plastic back or that it has hidden antenna design if it turns out it uses a metal fuselage. Up front, there is a physical home button which should also function as fingerprint sensor since there is no fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear.