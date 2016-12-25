Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors: S8, S8 Plus Arriving With 8 GB RAM, Faster UFS 2.1 Flash Storage?

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the South Korean company is expected to equip Galaxy S8 with stellar features to get back those customers who have lost faith in the brand. Fresh speculations indicate that the Galaxy S8 may arrive with 8 GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 that was launched earlier this year features 4 GB of RAM. Previous rumors on Galaxy S8 had suggested that it would be featuring 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB native storage.

However, the S8 is now rumored to arrive with twice the amount of RAM present on Galaxy S7. Ice Universe, who is known for revealing leaked information of Samsung smartphones has revealed on Weibo that the Galaxy S8 will feature 8 GB of RAM built with 10 nm fabrication technology.

The leakster has also said that the Galaxy S8 would feature a newer and faster UFS 2.1 flash storage chip. The Galaxy Note 7 that has been discontinued featured a slower UFS 2.0 flash storage.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors

Recent rumors have also suggested the S8 would be arriving in two editions. The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.1-inch display and the alleged Galaxy S8 Plus is pegged to incorporate a 6-inch display. Even though ‘edge’ is not present in their monikers, speculations are rife that both are likely to include dual-edge curved screens without Home buttons.

As early rumors have claimed, the Galaxy S8 smartphones for the U.S. and Chinese markets are poised to feature Snapdragon 835 SoC whereas other regions are expected to receive their Exynos 8895 SoC variants.

The larger Galaxy S8 is also speculated to be the first Samsung smartphone to come with a rear-facing dual camera module. The smaller variant is expected to house a single rear-facing camera.

Some of the other expected features of Galaxy S8 include Bluetooth 5.0, Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung Experience UI onboard along with rumored Bixby (male) and Kestra (female) AI power assistants.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Price

The Galaxy S7 was announced in February this year, but new information coming from South Korea have claimed that the Galaxy S8 release date has been pushed to April 2017. It is also speculated that the Galaxy S8 would be costlier than the Galaxy S7.